One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

