One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8 %

HON stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

