Oppenheimer Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.17.

TXN opened at $164.46 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

