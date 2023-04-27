Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.90

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41. The company has a market cap of C$33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.62 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0829315 EPS for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.