Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.89 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $94.93 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

