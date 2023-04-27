Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.67

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 122056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Organigram Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

