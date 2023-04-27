Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 801628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $435,015. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

