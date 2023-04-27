Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

ORRF stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert G. Coradi bought 2,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,400.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Further Reading

