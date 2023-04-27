Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.33. 998,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,073,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen upped their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $119,974,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 54.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

