Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.17. 1,354,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

