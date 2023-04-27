Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

