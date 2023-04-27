Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.12. 1,133,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,630. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

