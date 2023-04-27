Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.08 billion.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 853,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

