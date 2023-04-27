Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.61. Overstock.com shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1,051,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Overstock.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $912,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

