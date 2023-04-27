Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $533,615.40

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $533,615.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,659.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00302413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00530743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00067076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00397338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,851,158 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

