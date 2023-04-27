PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $81.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
