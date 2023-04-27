Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 194,594 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.70.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $890.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

