Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 169,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
