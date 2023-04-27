Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $165.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

