PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008944 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $505.87 million and approximately $76.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 384,564,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,827,731 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

