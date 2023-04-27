Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Panther Securities Stock Performance

Panther Securities stock remained flat at GBX 270 ($3.37) during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £47.17 million, a PE ratio of 325.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.86.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

