Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities Stock Performance
Panther Securities stock remained flat at GBX 270 ($3.37) during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £47.17 million, a PE ratio of 325.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.86.
Panther Securities Company Profile
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.