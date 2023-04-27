Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 4.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 72,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 138,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

