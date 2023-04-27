Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.74%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

