Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
PCYG opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
