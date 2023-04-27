Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

