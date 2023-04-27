Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 91,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,811. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.