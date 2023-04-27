Park National Corp OH Buys 3,700 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,905. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

