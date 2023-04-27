Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $178.06.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

