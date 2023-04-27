Park National Corp OH Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 182,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

