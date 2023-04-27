Park National Corp OH Purchases 93,961 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

TTWO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.11. 270,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

