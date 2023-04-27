Park National Corp OH Sells 1,341 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.62. 163,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,214. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

