Park National Corp OH Sells 3,904 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.73. 128,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

