Park National Corp OH Sells 40,485 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,485 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 1,678,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

