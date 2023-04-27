Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$23.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

