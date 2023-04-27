Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $0.99

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $964.14 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

