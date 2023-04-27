PAX Gold Price Hits $1,987.69 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,987.69 or 0.06696877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $539.03 million and $14.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

