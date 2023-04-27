Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 3,280 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

