Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 22,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
