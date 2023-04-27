Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 22,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

