Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Pembina Pipeline worth $80,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 264,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.