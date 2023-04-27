Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-0.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.