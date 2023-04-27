Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

