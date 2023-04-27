Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Up 2.6% After Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.29. 58,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 124,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $737.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

