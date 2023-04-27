PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $189.00. 1,952,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

