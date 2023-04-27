PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $190.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

