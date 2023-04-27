PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after buying an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120,967 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

