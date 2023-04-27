Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

