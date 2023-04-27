Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Ledyard National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

