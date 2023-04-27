Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 523,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 205,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,640. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

