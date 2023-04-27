Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,775. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

