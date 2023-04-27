Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.83. 3,425,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

