Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.54. 1,046,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $408.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.